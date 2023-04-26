Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is 4.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $178.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $163.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $163.78, the stock is 0.30% and -2.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.17% off its SMA200. ETN registered 12.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $65.30B and $20.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.70% and -8.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.10M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faria Joao V,the company’s below. SEC filings show that Faria Joao V sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $178.26 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68814.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Faria Joao V ( below.) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $176.71 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71314.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Faria Joao V ( below.) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $176.38 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 73,814 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 41.63% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -7.52% lower over the same period.