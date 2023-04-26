EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -20.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.77 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.72, the stock is -7.89% and -11.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.68% off its SMA200. ENLC registered -3.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.62.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.74%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $9.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.99 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.10% and -28.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 471.00M, and float is at 244.71M with Short Float at 5.76%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Benjamin D,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $2.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.75 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Vann Kyle D (Director) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $12.16 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 171,631 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -2.30% down over the past 12 months and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) that is 13.64% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 8.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.