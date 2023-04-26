Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -17.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $149.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $102.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.47% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.11% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -113.85% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.37, the stock is -5.86% and -12.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -13.09% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -0.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.65.

The stock witnessed a -7.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.03%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2790 employees, a market worth around $12.28B and $2.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.77. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.80% and -34.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.00% this year.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 122.92M with Short Float at 13.45%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 103 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniel Nicholas,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $102.79 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8704.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Silverman Josh (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $101.15 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, SCOTT RYAN M. (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 3,160 shares at an average price of $111.06 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,694 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.94% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.37% lower over the same period.