Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Is Up 82.66% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is 82.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $18.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.55% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -87.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.96, the stock is -8.74% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -6.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.21% off its SMA200. FSLY registered -12.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.95%, and is -10.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 1112 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $432.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.23% and -17.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.61M, and float is at 111.62M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shirk Brett,the company’sExecutive Vice President, CRO. SEC filings show that Shirk Brett sold 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $16.52 per share for a total of $71879.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that KISLING RONALD W (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $16.12 per share for $81938.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Bergman Artur (Chief Architect) disposed off 11,163 shares at an average price of $15.79 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 6,541,523 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).