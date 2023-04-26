Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.82% Change This Year

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 18.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $119.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $117.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.79% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.52% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -14.37% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.09, the stock is 5.00% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.39 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 14.54% off its SMA200. FISV registered 23.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.45.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.79%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $74.74B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.99% and 0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 633.60M, and float is at 621.76M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foskett Christopher M,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Foskett Christopher M sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $111.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97665.0 shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $116.02 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,059 shares at an average price of $115.07 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 13,059 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -16.56% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -21.36% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -17.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.