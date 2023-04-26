Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is 15.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $162.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $148.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $153.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.92% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -6.81% lower than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.33, the stock is 3.48% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 9.10% off its SMA200. HLT registered -4.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.01.

The stock witnessed a 11.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 159000 employees, a market worth around $38.63B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.25 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.98% and -9.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.00M, and float is at 265.64M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silcock Christopher W. SEC filings show that Silcock Christopher W sold 90 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $138.05 per share for a total of $12425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64434.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Campbell Kristin Annsold a total of 32,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $150.93 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Duffy Michael W () disposed off 5,555 shares at an average price of $143.08 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 24,042 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -27.92% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is -3.69% lower over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is 4.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.