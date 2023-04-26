Is American Express Company (AXP) a good stock to buy now?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 5.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.65 and a high of $184.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $160.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.47%.

Currently trading at $156.12, the stock is -3.87% and -6.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 0.13% off its SMA200. AXP registered -13.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.48%.

The stock witnessed a -2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 77300 employees, a market worth around $115.81B and $57.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.42 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.49% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 748.00M, and float is at 742.80M with Short Float at 0.79%.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grosfield Howard,the company’sPresident, U.S. Consumer Serv. SEC filings show that Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $174.52 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7045.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Herena Monique (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold a total of 15,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $173.18 per share for $2.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13712.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lieberman Quinn Jessica (EVP – Controller) disposed off 5,656 shares at an average price of $175.86 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 805 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 8.56% up over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 10.29% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -23.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.