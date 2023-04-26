Is Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) a good stock to buy now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is -0.31% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -4.29% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -16.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.89%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Distance from 52-week low is 9.78% and -16.33% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.58M, and float is at 535.80M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.44 per share for a total of $52320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $17.50 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57500.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.04 for $47600.0. The insider now directly holds 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).