Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -3.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.23, the stock is -1.11% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. KRG registered -9.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $802.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.20% and -13.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.14M, and float is at 217.32M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Steven P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.35 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 32,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.22 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the KRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Grimes Steven P (Director) disposed off 46,500 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 823,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).