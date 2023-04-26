Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is Up 5.81% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is 5.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.62 and a high of $138.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $126.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.36% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.36% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.15, the stock is -5.33% and -3.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. MPC registered 41.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.00.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.42%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $55.34B and $178.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.66% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 464.00M, and float is at 440.70M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagle Suzanne,the company’sGen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff. SEC filings show that Gagle Suzanne sold 60,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $134.28 per share for a total of $8.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45997.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) sold a total of 60,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $137.23 per share for $8.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45997.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Rucker Kim K.W. (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $130.00 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 34,950 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 36.87% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 5.00% higher over the same period.