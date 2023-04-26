Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) down -29.34% since start of the year

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -29.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.26 and a high of $63.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $37.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.07% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.71% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.83, the stock is -5.03% and -10.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -24.54% off its SMA200. OVV registered -28.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.64%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 1744 employees, a market worth around $8.79B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.53 and Fwd P/E is 3.76. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.07% and -43.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.80% this year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.30M, and float is at 241.69M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zemljak Renee Ellen,the company’sEVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl. SEC filings show that Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $46.40 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ovintiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mayson Howard John (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $45.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21403.0 shares of the OVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Zemljak Renee Ellen (EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl) disposed off 610 shares at an average price of $55.12 for $33623.0. The insider now directly holds 71,814 shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).