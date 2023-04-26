Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is -50.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $4.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is -27.99% and -50.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing -10.28% at the moment leaves the stock -55.67% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -78.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.76.

The stock witnessed a -29.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.07%, and is -15.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.95% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $84.06M and $275.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.73% and -81.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.10%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.59M, and float is at 79.82M with Short Float at 14.39%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Park West Asset Management LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Park West Asset Management LLC sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $3.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.67 million shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) bought a total of 184,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.69 million shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) acquired 407,874 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 12,267,707 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).