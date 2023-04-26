Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is 129.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $24.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.23, the stock is -0.17% and 35.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 151.45% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 329.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 257.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.31.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 166.26%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 0.72% over the month.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $12.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 660.75% and -1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.00%).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.44M, and float is at 81.80M with Short Float at 7.19%.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sessa Capital (Master), L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $24.32 per share for a total of $53.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.57 million shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $10.04 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.57 million shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Palmer Ashleigh (Director and CEO) disposed off 25,835 shares at an average price of $10.04 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 2,570,050 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.01% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 38.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.