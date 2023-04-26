The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 27.77% Upside

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $389.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $343.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.48% off its average median price target of $390.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -2.87% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $339.48, the stock is 3.10% and 0.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. GS registered 6.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.42%.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.54%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $112.34B and $79.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.19% and -12.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.40M, and float is at 331.57M with Short Float at 1.06%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERLINSKI PHILIP R.,the company’sGlobal Treasurer. SEC filings show that BERLINSKI PHILIP R. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $338.10 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21366.0 shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Ruemmler Kathryn H. (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold a total of 7,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $332.67 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4334.0 shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) disposed off 101,526 shares at an average price of $6.43 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 16,980,553 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -23.22% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -12.49% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 3.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.