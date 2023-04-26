The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) – The 12.68% Upside Potential Remains

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.69 and a high of $83.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.12% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -2.45% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.84, the stock is -1.12% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.06% off its SMA200. TJX registered 22.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.40.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 329000 employees, a market worth around $89.29B and $49.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.12% and -7.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 0.58%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYROWITZ CAROL,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that MEYROWITZ CAROL sold 16,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $79.79 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Greenlees Louise (SEVP – Group President) sold a total of 6,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $79.99 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51627.0 shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, LANE AMY B (Director) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $78.86 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 26,531 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.94% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.37% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -34.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.