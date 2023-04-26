These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 31.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $42.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $41.83, the stock is 4.28% and 11.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 27.83% off its SMA200. KBH registered 29.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.66.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2366 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $6.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Distance from 52-week low is 68.81% and -1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.47M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 7.19%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z,the company’sEVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 54.09% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 54.97% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 51.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.