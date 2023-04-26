Things appear to be looking up for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 18.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.54% higher than the price target low of $4.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is -8.67% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 21.95% off its SMA200. SVM registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $633.39M and $215.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.88 and Fwd P/E is 23.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.88% and -16.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.72M, and float is at 169.35M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is trading -39.74% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -9.01% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -34.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.