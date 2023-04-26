Things appear to be looking up for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 18.59% and 33.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -21.29% off its SMA200. TOP registered a gain of 34.20% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.32.

The stock witnessed a 18.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.83%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.54% over the week and 14.98% over the month.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $235.19M and $9.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.62. Distance from 52-week low is 91.71% and -86.84% from its 52-week high.

.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 8.46%.