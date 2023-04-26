What should you know before buying stock in FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is 2.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.87% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.39, the stock is -14.87% and -20.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.97% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 59.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.00.

The stock witnessed a -9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.38%, and is -19.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 592 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $140.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.86% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7008.90%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.03M, and float is at 86.50M with Short Float at 5.68%.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conterno Enrique A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Conterno Enrique A sold 1,869 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $19.52 per share for a total of $36483.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Eisner Mark (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 9,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $18.78 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Chung Christine (SVP, China Operations) disposed off 6,590 shares at an average price of $18.78 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 252,460 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -9.79% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -32.22% lower over the same period. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is -6.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.