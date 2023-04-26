Why GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) is 14.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -3.31% and -21.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -61.02% off its SMA200. WGS registered -86.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $241.52M and $234.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -87.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.89M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 6.64%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saad Kareem,the company’sChief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Saad Kareem sold 5,338 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $1659.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) sold a total of 2,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.34 per share for $941.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the WGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, White Karen Ann (Chief People Officer) disposed off 1,731 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $587.0. The insider now directly holds 53,717 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS).