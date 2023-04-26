Why Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is -29.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -11.51% and -13.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -30.93% off its SMA200. REI registered -59.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.52.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.10%, and is -10.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $323.09M and $347.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.80 and Fwd P/E is 2.36. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.46% and -66.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.01M, and float is at 147.80M with Short Float at 13.48%.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS RICHARD E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HARRIS RICHARD E sold 77,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $1.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that McKinney Paul D. (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.78 per share for $89000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McKinney Paul D. (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $86000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,270,192 shares of Ring Energy Inc. (REI).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) that is trading -38.66% down over the past 12 months. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is -23.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.