Why should you keep an eye on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.94 and a high of $194.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARE stock was last observed hovering at around $124.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.51% off its average median price target of $177.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.12% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.51% higher than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.54, the stock is -1.90% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -17.61% off its SMA200. ARE registered -37.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.35.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.01%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $20.75B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.00 and Fwd P/E is 33.40. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.87% and -38.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.44M, and float is at 162.65M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS JOEL S,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that MARCUS JOEL S sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $168.00 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Cunningham John H (EVP – Regional Market Director) sold a total of 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $165.78 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62586.0 shares of the ARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Lee Orraparn C. (EVP – Accounting) disposed off 4,800 shares at an average price of $167.11 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 33,619 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -59.98% down over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -38.18% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -57.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.