Why should you keep an eye on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -11.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.51 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $70.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.38% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.50, the stock is -0.52% and -2.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -6.99% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 11.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.97.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 5653 employees, a market worth around $27.47B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.89 and Fwd P/E is 49.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.03% and -19.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.19M, and float is at 402.42M with Short Float at 1.40%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hill John W sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $68.50 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18434.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $70.36 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44846.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, SIMURO FRANK (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 35,220 shares at an average price of $70.09 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 337,577 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -51.43% down over the past 12 months.