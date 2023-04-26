Why should you keep an eye on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.49 and a high of $87.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTIS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $88.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.79% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.65, the stock is 1.19% and -0.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 7.34% off its SMA200. OTIS registered 12.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.53.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.66%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $34.16B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.90 and Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.26% and -5.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (79.80%).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.10M, and float is at 413.00M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calleja Fernandez Bernardo,the company’sPresident, Otis EMEA. SEC filings show that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 703 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $86.85 per share for a total of $61058.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22215.0 shares.

Otis Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo (President, Otis EMEA) sold a total of 837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $84.67 per share for $70869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19998.0 shares of the OTIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Ryan Michael Patrick (VP, CAO & Controller) disposed off 3,018 shares at an average price of $84.46 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) that is -9.18% lower over the past 12 months. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is -42.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.