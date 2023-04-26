Why should you keep an eye on Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP)?

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $28.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $17.48, the stock is -7.15% and -13.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -18.35% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -32.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.13%, and is -8.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -37.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tripadvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.70% this year.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 102.61M with Short Float at 10.26%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalvert Seth J,the company’sChief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $26.91 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40316.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Gouvalaris Geoffrey (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $23.28 per share for $99516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26551.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $27.50 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 33,523 shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -12.54% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -13.19% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -27.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.