Will Aclarion Inc. (ACON) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) is 55.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 17.29% and 19.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -29.77% at the moment leaves the stock 8.27% off its SMA200. ACON registered -66.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.38.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.83%, and is 13.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.74% over the week and 17.01% over the month.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $7.53M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 136.58% and -77.80% from its 52-week high.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclarion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.87M, and float is at 3.71M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aclarion Inc. (ACON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thramann Jeffrey John,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Thramann Jeffrey John bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1000.00 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

Aclarion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Lorbiecki John Paul (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 22,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.45 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22404.0 shares of the ACON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Ness Brent (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 16,211 shares at an average price of $0.54 for $8807.0. The insider now directly holds 19,500 shares of Aclarion Inc. (ACON).