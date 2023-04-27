A peek at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV): Who has invested in It?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) is -48.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRGV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.43% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is -11.38% and -34.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -58.54% off its SMA200. NRGV registered -88.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.96.

The stock witnessed a -15.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.61%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $221.68M and $145.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -90.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.80% this year

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.28M, and float is at 109.49M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pedretti Andrea, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $1.77 per share for a total of $44290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.17 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Pedretti Andrea (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.95 per share for $48745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the NRGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Piconi Robert (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $89728.0. The insider now directly holds 6,443,192 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV).