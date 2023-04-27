A peek at ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who has invested in It?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -17.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is -6.59% and -11.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.87% off its SMA200. ICL registered -45.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.59.

The stock witnessed a -12.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.81%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12733 employees, a market worth around $7.81B and $10.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Distance from 52-week low is 1.00% and -51.64% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.68M with Short Float at 0.32%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading -8.70% down over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -33.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.