Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 72.32% and 64.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 13.10% at the moment leaves the stock 53.96% off its SMA200. APLT registered -24.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.81%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a 79.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.51%, and is 56.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.15% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 204.30% and -29.30% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.10% this year

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.95M, and float is at 42.58M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shendelman Shoshana, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Shendelman Shoshana sold 15,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $14442.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Perfetti Riccardo (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $0.91 per share for $5508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Hansard Adam (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 4,495 shares at an average price of $0.91 for $4090.0. The insider now directly holds 92,475 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).