Centogene N.V. (CNTG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) is 49.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is 87.63% and 55.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.86 million and changing -14.72% at the moment leaves the stock 23.34% off its SMA200. CNTG registered -65.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.53.

The stock witnessed a 93.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.81%, and is 93.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.52% over the week and 26.23% over the month.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has around 808 employees, a market worth around $31.33M and $103.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.87% and -63.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.90%).

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centogene N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.20% this year

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.23M, and float is at 10.13M with Short Float at 0.05%.