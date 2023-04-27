Crocs Inc. (CROX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is 36.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $151.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $145.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.12% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -25.24% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.78, the stock is 11.38% and 17.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 52.34% off its SMA200. CROX registered 112.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a 25.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.82%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 6680 employees, a market worth around $9.04B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.70% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.75M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 8.15%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $150.05 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89748.0 shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $140.41 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99748.0 shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,164 shares at an average price of $140.02 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 110,584 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading 27.47% up over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is 71.82% higher over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 0.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.