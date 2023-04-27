Genius Sports Limited (GENI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is 0.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 28.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is -19.12% and -22.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.06% off its SMA200. GENI registered -11.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.10.

The stock witnessed a -12.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.16%, and is -17.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $791.38M and $341.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.18% and -38.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.46M, and float is at 114.94M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.