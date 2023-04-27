Graco Inc. (GGG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is 2.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.48 and a high of $73.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $70.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.9% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.49% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.96, the stock is -2.56% and -1.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. GGG registered 4.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.83%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $11.53B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.87 and Fwd P/E is 23.34. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.10% and -5.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graco Inc. (GGG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year

Graco Inc. (GGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.70M, and float is at 166.97M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOWE DAVID M, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that LOWE DAVID M sold 31,128 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $70.17 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that VAN SANT R WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 20,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $71.14 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Etchart Eric (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $71.90 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 31,597 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 9.43% up over the past 12 months and Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is -18.72% lower over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 10.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.