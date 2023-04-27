Here are the top Institutional holders of Owens Corning (OC) shares

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 15.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.97 and a high of $105.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $99.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -15.94% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.55, the stock is 1.42% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.81% off its SMA200. OC registered 11.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.88.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $9.01B and $9.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.06% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens Corning (OC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens Corning is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.00M, and float is at 90.03M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandri Marcio A, the company’s President, Composites. SEC filings show that Sandri Marcio A sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62962.0 shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Russell Paula (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21364.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Russell Paula (EVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 24,342 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -6.33% down over the past 12 months and Masco Corporation (MAS) that is -2.62% lower over the same period. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 6.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.