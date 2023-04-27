Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $64.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.27% off the consensus price target high of $144.93 offered by analysts, but current levels are 83.95% higher than the price target low of $51.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -4.53% and -5.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 20.02% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 87.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.25.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.10%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.04 and Fwd P/E is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.93% and -27.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 139.87M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -33.73% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 0.49% higher over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is 3.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.