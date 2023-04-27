Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is -11.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.34 and a high of $83.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BPOP stock was last observed hovering at around $57.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.3% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.99, the stock is 2.08% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -15.38% off its SMA200. BPOP registered -26.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.04%.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.84%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -29.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Popular Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.07M, and float is at 71.51M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Popular Inc. (BPOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $80.38 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Popular Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Garcia Jorge J. (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold a total of 1,383 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $80.22 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9299.0 shares of the BPOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, SEPULVEDA ELI (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $81.09 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 39,255 shares of Popular Inc. (BPOP).

Popular Inc. (BPOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -14.43% down over the past 12 months and First BanCorp. (FBP) that is -11.26% lower over the same period. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is -34.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.