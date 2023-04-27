IN8bio Inc. (INAB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) is -15.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INAB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 43.01% and 34.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.07 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 0.86% off its SMA200. INAB registered -41.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.12%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.78.

The stock witnessed a 54.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 69.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.23% over the week and 16.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 91.18% and -50.63% from its 52-week high.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IN8bio Inc. (INAB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IN8bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.30% this year

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.55M, and float is at 18.20M with Short Float at 0.80%.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at IN8bio Inc. (INAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAIRBAIRN EMILY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.11 million shares.

IN8bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Brandt Peter C. (Director) bought a total of 105,263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the INAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Roemer Alan S. (Director) acquired 26,315 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $49998.0. The insider now directly holds 55,989 shares of IN8bio Inc. (INAB).