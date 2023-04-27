Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Volatility At 2.67%, Should You Add A Position?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 66.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.46 and a high of $91.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $89.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.83% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.26% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.64% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.89, the stock is -1.26% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.95% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 43.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.02.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.33%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $935.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 247.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.87% and -7.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.60% this year

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.50M, and float is at 67.18M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montagut Etienne, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Montagut Etienne sold 2,118 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $88.67 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67254.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Sabens Andrea (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $88.67 per share for $34227.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61904.0 shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Montagut Etienne (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 3,684 shares at an average price of $82.09 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 69,372 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is -4.65% lower over the past 12 months.