MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is 111.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.56 and a high of $427.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $290.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.55% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.14% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -87.16% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $299.46, the stock is -0.89% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 24.74% off its SMA200. MSTR registered -30.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $312.31.

The stock witnessed a 25.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.81%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has around 2152 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $499.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.91% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.30%).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.90% this year

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.39M, and float is at 10.74M with Short Float at 26.80%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Timothy Edwin, the company’s SEVP & CTO. SEC filings show that Lang Timothy Edwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $266.76 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2882.0 shares.

MicroStrategy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that RICKERTSEN CARL J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $152.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the MSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Lang Timothy Edwin (SEVP & CTO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,708 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -12.71% down over the past 12 months and Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is -33.02% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -9.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.