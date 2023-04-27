Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Volatility At 3.27%, Should You Add A Position?

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) is 20.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is -4.16% and -3.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 8.49% off its SMA200. MIR registered -5.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.78.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has around 2872 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $717.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.18. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.59% and -16.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.70% this year

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.51M, and float is at 197.82M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Charterhouse General Partners, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $8.64 per share for a total of $84.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.96 million shares.

Mirion Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that GSAM Holdings LLC (Director) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $6.06 per share for $16356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MIR stock.