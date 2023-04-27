New Big Money Means Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -44.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $70.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -2.71% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -15.31% at the moment leaves the stock -81.23% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -97.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.70%, and is -18.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.70% over the week and 17.84% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $4.55M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.60% and -97.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (332.20%).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.75M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 26.02%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENWOOD GERALDINE, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $3057.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2427.0 shares.