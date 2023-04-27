New Big Money Means Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -7.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.72 and a high of $40.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $30.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $34.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.15% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is -2.93% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. JEF registered -2.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.26%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 5381 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Distance from 52-week low is 22.47% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.40% this year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.10M, and float is at 167.42M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the company’s President. SEC filings show that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $32.85 per share for a total of $16.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.72 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P (President) sold a total of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $32.85 per share for $4.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Nittoli Rocco J (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $32.41 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 3.99% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 4.71% higher over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is 5.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.