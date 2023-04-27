Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.84% off the consensus price target high of $4.42 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.62% higher than the price target low of $3.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -2.30% and -4.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. NMR registered -5.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.81%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.00%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26585 employees, a market worth around $12.24B and $15.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.21% and -12.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.00B, and float is at 2.80B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $9184.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $2.61 per share for $39112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the NMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) disposed off 9,995 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $24288.0. The insider now directly holds 177,500 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 7.51% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 19.59% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -6.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.