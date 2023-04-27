Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.13 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is -3.28% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -18.05% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.90%.

The stock witnessed a -8.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.66%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2088 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $448.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.62% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.42M, and float is at 125.76M with Short Float at 7.94%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Torchio Louis J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Torchio Louis J bought 4,395 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $11.31 per share for a total of $49729.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55946.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Laws Richard K (EVP, Chief Legal Counsel) sold a total of 2,348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $12.97 per share for $30454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47580.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Reitzes Mark T. (SEVP, Commercial Banking) acquired 770 shares at an average price of $12.92 for $9947.0. The insider now directly holds 33,240 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is -10.53% lower over the past 12 months.