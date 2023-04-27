Novartis AG (NVS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $105.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $104.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $105.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.28% off the consensus price target high of $121.04 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -14.54% lower than the price target low of $89.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.54, the stock is 6.65% and 15.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 19.49% off its SMA200. NVS registered 13.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.89.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.48%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 101703 employees, a market worth around $228.71B and $51.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.42. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.40% and -2.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.20% this year

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.26%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.57% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 3.63% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -10.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.