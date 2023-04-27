Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is -9.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.85 and a high of $34.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.51, the stock is -5.95% and -8.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -15.10% off its SMA200. PPC registered -21.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.46.

The stock witnessed a -3.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has around 61500 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $17.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.17% and -37.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.70% this year

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.47M, and float is at 40.63M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandri Fabio, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Galvanoni Matthew R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.36 per share for $68330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31053.0 shares of the PPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Sandri Fabio (President and CEO) disposed off 33,471 shares at an average price of $30.06 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 260,345 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC).

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -36.14% down over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -50.09% lower over the same period. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is -8.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.