RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $14.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.24% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is -3.39% and -7.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.95% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -31.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.11.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.81%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.55 and Fwd P/E is 18.43. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.34% and -32.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.75M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 6.28%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $10.47 per share for a total of $52350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79635.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -26.19% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -44.76% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -4.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.