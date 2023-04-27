Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is 4.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $52.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.05% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -2.52% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.01, the stock is -9.16% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 8.50% off its SMA200. SMAR registered -19.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.62.

The stock witnessed a -12.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.16%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 3191 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $766.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.04. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.45% and -21.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.20%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.45M, and float is at 126.81M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arntz Michael, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Arntz Michael sold 7,961 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $47.72 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10522.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Marshall Jolene Lau (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $48.04 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5535.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Arntz Michael (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 10,418 shares at an average price of $47.68 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 18,483 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.54% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 5.22% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -15.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.