Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is -33.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.38% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.58, the stock is -14.23% and -17.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -30.90% off its SMA200. TALO registered -29.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.51.

The stock witnessed a -12.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.78%, and is -14.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 436 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.77 and Fwd P/E is 3.53. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.80% and -50.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.30%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.00% this year

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 69.64M with Short Float at 10.38%.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $5.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.15 million shares.

Talos Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 363,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $14.50 per share for $5.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.15 million shares of the TALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Riverstone Energy Partners V, (Director) disposed off 10,530 shares at an average price of $20.19 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 12,291,914 shares of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO).