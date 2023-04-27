The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -0.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.26 and a high of $68.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.78% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.56% lower than the price target low of $47.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.81, the stock is -3.13% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -6.70% off its SMA200. BNS registered -26.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.56%.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.80%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 91264 employees, a market worth around $58.97B and $29.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.84% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 3.11%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.